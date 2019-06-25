Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Landec posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 30,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $258,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,425,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,076,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 489,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNDC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 213,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $276.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

