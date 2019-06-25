Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Hologic reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06. Hologic has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,065,000 after buying an additional 303,902 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,640,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,995,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,996,000 after buying an additional 10,709,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,587,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

