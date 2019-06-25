Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,260,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 943,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 892,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 96,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,162. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.