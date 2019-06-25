Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of TSE ZRE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.91. 14,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,758. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 52 week low of C$20.24 and a 52 week high of C$24.04.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.