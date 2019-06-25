Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE BCRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 80.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

