BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BIO-key International an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIO-key International stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.27% of BIO-key International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKYI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 172.60%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

