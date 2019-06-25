BidaskClub Upgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to “Hold”

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of MGPI opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.25. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $217,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

