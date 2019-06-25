BidaskClub Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

