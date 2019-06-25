BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 345.50 ($4.51).

Shares of BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. BBA Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.17.

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Stephen King bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,569.58).

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

