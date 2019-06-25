Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barfresh Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.48 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 888.69% and a negative net margin of 176.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

