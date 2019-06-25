Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.01 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Avon Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.15.

NYSE:AVP opened at $3.95 on Friday. Avon Products has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avon Products will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avon Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avon Products by 5.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

