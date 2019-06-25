Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $179.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADP’s continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic acquisitions. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. The company continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts. A solid balance sheet enables it to continue with its shareholder-friendly activities alongside strategic buyouts and investments on product development. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. The company is seeing increase in expenses as it continues to acquire companies and invest in transformation efforts.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $167.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.98. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

