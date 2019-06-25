Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
NYSE:AHT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
