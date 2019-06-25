Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:AHT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.87 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.