ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in ARRIS International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 311,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,870,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,643,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARRS remained flat at $$31.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66. ARRIS International has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

