Analysts Set Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) PT at $66.54

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,101. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

