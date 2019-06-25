Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Price Target at $56.83

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Herc by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 37,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Herc by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 157,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Herc by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Herc by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Herc by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. 176,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60. Herc has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.17.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

