Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $19.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $5.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $102.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 131,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

