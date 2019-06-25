Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 40.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

WAL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 161,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

In related news, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $3,099,255.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Boyd bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $113,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 94,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

