Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. LHC Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 141,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 11,558 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $1,257,857.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,961.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,055 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LHC Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 48,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.