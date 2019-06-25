Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. LHC Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 141,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 11,558 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $1,257,857.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,961.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,055 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LHC Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 48,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

