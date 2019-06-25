Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,109. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

