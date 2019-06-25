Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.73 ($50.85).

ALO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

ALO stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting €42.20 ($49.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.47. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

