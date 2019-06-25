Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,134. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

