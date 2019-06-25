Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

ALBO stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $375.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 2,900.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 107,241 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 229,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

