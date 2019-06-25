Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Akorn in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Alan D. Weinstein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $337,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $4,789,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akorn by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,068,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akorn by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Akorn by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 955,906 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akorn has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

