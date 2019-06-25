Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.26 ($11.94).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €7.68 ($8.93) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.12. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

