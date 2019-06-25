Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & 3Pea International (NYSE:PAYS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and 3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Accenture alerts:

69.2% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of 3Pea International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of 3Pea International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Accenture has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Pea International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 3Pea International does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and 3Pea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.52% 38.57% 18.06% 3Pea International 11.72% 66.72% 15.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accenture and 3Pea International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 1 6 12 0 2.58 3Pea International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accenture presently has a consensus target price of $189.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. 3Pea International has a consensus target price of $11.37, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than 3Pea International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and 3Pea International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $41.60 billion 3.01 $4.06 billion $6.74 27.61 3Pea International $23.42 million 24.32 $2.57 million $0.09 134.00

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than 3Pea International. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3Pea International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats 3Pea International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About 3Pea International

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.