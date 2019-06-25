Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

ACHC stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $45.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.02 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2,686.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 897,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 865,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

