$75.00 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $75.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $119.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $345.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.00 million to $363.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $442.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 9.23%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ACLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 2,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

