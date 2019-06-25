$51.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) to report sales of $51.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.18 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $29.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year sales of $208.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.63 million to $219.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.83 million, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $299.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ring Energy.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

REI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 585,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.