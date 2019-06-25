$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to report sales of $5.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.36 million to $6.61 million. Superior Drilling Products reported sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $22.03 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.45 million to $27.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDPI. Roth Capital raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 100,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

