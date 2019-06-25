$299.64 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $299.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics reported sales of $302.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $89,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

