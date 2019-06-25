$1.55 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

In related news, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $40,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 13,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,882.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,278.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,540. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rogers by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rogers by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rogers by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.04. 9,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.12. Rogers has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.34.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.