$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 29,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $589,477.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 239,601,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,078,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,454,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 238,719,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,322,791.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,307,364 shares of company stock worth $45,311,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. 18,200,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.34.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

