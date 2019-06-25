-$0.19 EPS Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. Pacific Ethanol reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $355.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacific Ethanol by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 229,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

