-$0.08 EPS Expected for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaChange International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

SEAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

In other SeaChange International news, Director Robert M. Pons purchased 20,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,517.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Bonney purchased 126,749 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,290.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 135,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,915 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 91.8% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 633,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

