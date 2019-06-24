Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 501,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -173.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.