Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Umpqua by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 12,996.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

