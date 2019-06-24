Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gevo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.04 on Friday. Gevo has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.79.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). Gevo had a negative net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

