Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Sell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORAN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ORAN opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.38. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

