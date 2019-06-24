Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 358,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.