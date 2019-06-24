Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ASE Technology to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 216,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 681,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 218,072 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 6,277,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.