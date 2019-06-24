Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioPharmX’s earnings. BioPharmX reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioPharmX will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioPharmX.

BioPharmX (NASDAQ:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13).

Shares of BPMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 20,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,569. BioPharmX has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98.

About BioPharmX

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

