Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.25). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.04. 1,327,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

