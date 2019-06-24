Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.44.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 14,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $436,430.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.