William Blair Downgrades Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura dropped their price target on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.39.

CCL stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

