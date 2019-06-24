Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

WageWorks, Inc. is an on-demand provider of tax-advantaged programs for consumer-directed health, commuter and other employee spending account benefits, or CDBs, in the United States. The Company administers and operates an array of CDBs, including spending account management programs, such as health and dependent care flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and commuter benefits, such as transit and parking programs. The Company delivers its CDB programs through a benefits-as-a-service delivery model. WageWorks, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of Wageworks stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Wageworks has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth about $11,403,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth about $10,908,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wageworks by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 663,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 393,350 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wageworks by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 331,698 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Wageworks by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 386,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 302,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

