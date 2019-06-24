Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

WDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 545,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 848,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.55 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

