Ventas’ (VTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $72.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.82.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ventas has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

In related news, Director James D. Shelton sold 5,940 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $384,852.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,059.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,806 shares of company stock worth $12,356,711 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.