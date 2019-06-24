ValuEngine Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Buy

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $71.00 price objective on RPM International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

