UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 90 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 104 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 104.10 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 104.78.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.